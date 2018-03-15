About the Role:

Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Materials Analyst (on a contract basis) to act as the focal point for all Materials, Logistics & Customs Control issues.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Materials analyst will lead the development of the existing Customs Control register in accordance with new HMRC Regulations and ensure Customs register of Import receipts is maintained by asset focal points as per statutory requirements.

The role involves conducting monthly reviews and liaising with asset focal point on any anomalies, managing materials' and customs statuses while in storage and when transported offshore.

Additional duties include:

* Lead in the development of additional Maximo customs and inventory reporting of materials (in house and at third party contractor sites) in compliance with new HMRC requirements* Assist in managing the Base Service Contractor warehouse and yard activities, and third party storage sites, ensuring the storage and maintenance of company materials in accordance with best practice and company procedures.* Participate in the development of best practice warehouse materials control process in conjunction with Base Service Contractor and monitor post implementation against agreed KPI's.* Support the Materials & Logistics Team Lead in the development & implementation of operating processes and procedures to ensure a standard approach is developed in the control (including HMRC requirements) and shipping of materials and equipment.

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Extensive Oil & Gas, Materials & Logistics experience in an Operator/Service Company/Well Project Management Environment is essential.

An in depth working knowledge of materials management and custom related control with past experience in the development of materials and customs process & procedures and has had previous experience of engaging HMRC is also required.

Additional skills/experience required include:

* An in depth exposure to materials management systems and ability to create technical descriptions and follow company nomenclature for the cataloguing of items and has developed understanding of QA/QC requirements for materials* Knowledge of Production and Drilling principles and best practices - e.g. the standards and legislation pertinent to the activity/discipline being undertaken

Preferred:

* Good working knowledge of computerised full cycle business management systems specifically relating to Materials Management areas with system implementation experience* Certificate of Customs Competency or other customs qualification* Knowledge of Maximo