Materials Coordinator

About the Role:

The Role:

Responsible for ensuring on time delivery of materials in accordance with contract terms and conditions, including, but not limited to:

- Provide updates for material status and open purchase orders, including expediting, tracking and returns.

- Coordinates scheduling for orders based in material lead times and arrival dates.

- Provides status updates and follow-up to internal client groups.

- Maintains integrity and accuracy of the physical inventory by location.

- Responsible for year-end physical inventory counts as well as daily/weekly/monthly cycle counts.

- Maintains records/spreadsheets for repairs and plan for future requirements based on orders, production schedules and forecasts.

- Works closely with supply chain Buyers & operations personnel to prepare, execute and follow material orders and deliveries. Helps to maintain inventory traceability and accuracy.

- Physically capable of lifting materials and product up to 50 pounds.



Requirements

High School Diploma/GED

Typically requires up to 3 years of experience. Entry level SAP PM / MM experience required Must have demonstrated capability to achieve results without direct supervision Experience with MS Office



About Fircroft:

