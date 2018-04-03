Materials coordinator

About the Role:

The Role:

This position is responsible for the execution of warehousing duties in support of Niobrara Projects and Operations in Watkins, Colorado.



Responsible for ensuring on time delivery of materials in accordance with contract terms and conditions, including, but not limited to:

- Provide updates for material status and open purchase orders, including expediting, tracking and returns.

- Coordinates scheduling for orders based in material lead times and arrival dates.

- Provides status updates and follow-up to internal client groups.

- Maintains integrity and accuracy of the physical inventory by location.

- Responsible for year-end physical inventory counts as well as daily/weekly/monthly cycle counts.

- Maintains records/spreadsheets for repairs and plan for future requirements based on orders, production schedules and forecasts.

- Works closely with supply chain Buyers & operations personnel to prepare, execute and follow material orders and deliveries. Helps to maintain inventory traceability and accuracy.

- Physically capable of lifting materials and product up to 50 pounds.

- Compliance with ConocoPhillips policy and industry regulations. Typically requires up to 3 years of experience. Entry level. Requires basic knowledge of discipline. Uses established procedures to solve standard, straight-forward problems. Has the ability to perform routine assignments based on detailed instructions/past practices.



Skills of focus:



SAP MM Module

Inventory Management

- Receiving/issue

- Project stock tracking

- Consignment Management

- Inventory audits and reconciliation of all warehouse line items

- Transfers

Counter Service



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Requirements

High School Diploma

3 - 5 years experience in logistics

1 - 3 years experience in materials management and record keeping

1 - 3 years experience with SAP

Oil & gas experience is preferred



