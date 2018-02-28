Materials Management Analyst

About the Role:

The Role:

Position Title SAP/ERP Materials Management Specialist



Functional Work Area Information Technology



Job Purpose & Responsibilities

We are looking for a dynamic, results-driven individual who has interest to work in the area of Materials Management (MM) and Supplier Relation Management (SRM). As an MM analyst, the focus areas will be:

* Support all aspects of Materials Management, SRM (Supplier Relationship Management) and SUS (Supplier Self Storage) business Processes. This includes but is not limited to Purchase Requisitions, Purchase Orders, Service Entry Sheets, Release Strategies, Purchase Info Records, SRM Punch Outs/Shopping Carts, SRM Punch-Out Site Creation, etc.

* Must be skilled in end user support, troubleshooting and error resolution.

* Able to partner with regional IT customers throughout the Americas to optimize the delivery of existing and new services and continuous improvement initiatives

* Work hand-in-hand with other SAP modules as MM is the centrepiece of many processes. Based on design the individual will work with FICO, PM, PP, SD, etc. team

* Incident management and resolution including in-depth analysis supporting the Global IT Center of Excellence



Requirements



* Bachelor's degree in IT, Engineering or Procurement discipline with a manufacturing background

* 8 years experience in a global virtual Industry or IT environment.

* 8 years experience in Petrochemical environment

* Willing to learn complex topics quickly

* Analytical skills

* Enthusiastic, flexible and creative team player

* Excellent communication skills

* Must be proactive and able to operate independently

* Must be comfortable in a high-energy environment

* Cultural sensitivity and a 'global mindset'Eligibility Requirements:

* Desired Skill * SAP certifications

* Basis SAP skills and knowledge a plus with graduate level subjects in manufacturing desirable



