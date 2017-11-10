Company NES Global Talent Location Basrah Salary £2000 to £2995 Per week Job Type Contract Category IT%2C Communications Jobs Job ID 620505 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Maximo Development Lead – 12 Months Contract – Iraq



Essential:- Development of Maximo 7.5 or higher Procure-to-Pay & Work Management Modules from the Functional side. Maximo 7.5 or higher Development e.g. Workflow Designers, Automation Scripts, Custom Application Development, Maximo Integration Framework. Integration to Financial System (Preferred MaxiSun). Financial & Accounting Systems (SUN Financials preferred). Invoicing Applications (Filenet preferred). Reporting Applications (Business Objects preferred). SharePoint. Oracle & SQL databases. .NET technologies developing custom applications. Excellent communication skills (verbal & written). Strong analytical skills.



The Maximo Development Lead will be responsible for the delivery & support of over 20 applications & DR solutions which are hosted both on site & within cloud based solutions.



Working in a fast-changing environment the Maximo Development Lead will be required to lead a team of analysts & data base administrators with specialist skills maintaining trouble free operations, resolving operational issues & delivering projects to agreed costs & timescales, maintaining quality & ensuring compliance with relevant governance, regulations, standards & policies. Lead the team providing daily direction to support & delivery activity against agreed priorities.



Coach & develop Iraqi staff.

Lead activities to recover from incidents/problem management/Root Cause Analysis.

Responsible for application

Manage the implementation of project & activity, drafting SoR, monitoring progress, identifying key issues & risks.

Provide a structured weekly report that monitor progress, Incidents, Projects, Key Activity & Management Information

Agree, document & test standard operating procedure & ensure these are scheduled & completed as required.

Work within applications, other ITC teams & vendors to develop, deploy, monitor, maintain, upgrade, provide data management, systems integration & application maintenance. Support other ITC teams with their solution design & project implementation

Budgetary forecast for business case justifications & cost/benefit analyses

Manage ITC Invoice Technical Approval & Value of Work Done.

Monitor & manage contract & license termination dates & manage renewal process.

Ensure security vulnerabilities are assessed & appropriate action taken

Manage the end to end Release & Deployment process ensuring patching & hotfixes are applied as appropriate, keeping versions per the agreed roadmap.

Work closely with the Back Office, Telecommunications & Service Desk Teams to ensure effective customer support to the business, sharing information & knowledge wherever possible through process, dialogue, collaborative working.



University degree in the field of Computer Science / IT or related discipline or related equivalent experience.



Maximo Development Lead Essential



Hands on Development as well as functional of Maximo V7.5 and greater

A proven track record in Application maintenance & service delivery

Demonstrable understanding of diverse, multicultural work environment (Middle East experience preferable).

Strong Operational skills, with a bias for action, & a good understanding of all IT technologies including



Maximo Development Lead Desirable



ITIL V3 foundation & at least 1 ITIL Intermediate certification, preferably V3 Service Operations.

Experience managing projects

Microsoft Technology Associate – Developer & Database

Knowledge of network infrastructure components Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.