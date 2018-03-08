Maximo Systems Analyst

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of UK Business Systems Analyst - Maximo, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Responsible for the Support, Development, Testing and Training of Maximo 7.6 Oil & Gas.

Ensure Maximo requests and incidents are dealt with in a timely manner and within agreed SLA's ensuring business users are communicated throughout the support process. Escalate any problems to Maximo 3rd party support liasing regularly with the vendor and business user to resolution.

Ability to customise Maximo, update screen information, start centres, workflows and database configuration.

Manage system builds for Maximo and act as a Focal point for the Testing of builds by liasing with 3rd party developers and business users to carry out User Acceptance Testing (UAT) whilst ensuring tests are delivered to plan.

Maintain interfaces between Maximo and other external system e.g. MaxiSun, Planning Interface and other in-house systems.

Actively participate in the Change Management process by working closely with key stakeholders in the Maximo Business Process and Super User Groups and providing expert technical guidance.

Plan, write, deliver and manage test cycles through development and test environments, ensuring all test are carried out to reflect best practise and are delivered to plan.

Schedule and deliver Maximo training to a variety of Maximo users in Finance, Supply Chain Management and Operational and Maintenance departments both onshore and offshore.

Maintain systems documentation, ensuring Knowledge Base articles and IS Guides are up to date and Training course material and handouts are up to date to reflect the courses delivered.

Ability to support other critical Business Systems such as EnergySys, OSISoft PI, P2 Explorer, Synergi and Q4 ISSOW.

Contract position

