About the Role:



Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Maximo Technical Specialist, based in Aberdeen.



Key Duties:

Build the technology roadmap with supporting funding model required to deliver it

Build and deliver the collective scopes required to deliver the improvements laid out in the roadmap

Carry out the required MOC to implement the new way of working proposed for the Maximo support model

Engage stakeholders and leadership team in supporting MOC plan

Provide problem solving and challenge to business leaders when developing innovative business solutions and process improvement



Qualifications & Experience:

Educated to Degree level in a role-related subject, or having had significant and extensive experience in a suitable strategic role

Management or Leadership qualification preferred

Fully certified in the latest version of Maximo

Extensive working knowledge of implementing Maximo in the Oil & Gas Industry

Broad understanding of business and commercial activities required to achieve service delivery

Having an extensive network of relevant subject matter contacts

A proven ability to use a variety of tools and technology in partnership with Maximo to enhance its capability

To be able to objectively assess developing tools and innovations for their relevance to the organisation and service



Contract position

