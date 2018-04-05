About the Role:
The Role:
A full time experienced Mechanic is required for Wireline Operations for our Oil and Gas service client
* 3 years' experience in trade.
* 10 years of education (Secondary level).
* ITI trained
* Able to read drawings and identify circuits etc.
* experience with diesel engines, trucks & hydraulics.
* Ideally from a mechanical marine / construction equipment's background.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
* Diploma in Engineering
* 2 years' experience in trade
* Able to read drawings and identify circuits etc.
* experience with diesel engines, trucks & hydraulics.
* Ideally from a mechanical marine / construction equipment's background.
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
* Diploma in Engineering
* 2 years' experience in trade
* Able to read drawings and identify circuits etc.
* experience with diesel engines, trucks & hydraulics.
* Ideally from a mechanical marine / construction equipment's background.
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.