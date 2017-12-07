Mechanical Assembler

About the Role:

The Role:

This role would suit someone with good dexterity and an eye for detail. You will be required to assemble various small components issued to you to produce a variety of finished products including Enclosed Switches & Terminals / Din Rail Products / Pushbuttons.



These products will be assembled by following clear and concise Work Instructions and visual examples.

In addition a small proportion of products require basic point to point wiring in conjunction with clearly illustrated instructions

You will preferably have experience in light assembly work and experience with Manual Handling Techniques.



The Company:

Our client is a leader in power and automation technologies that enable utility and industry customers to improve performance while lowering environmental impact. They operate in around 100 countries employing over 145,000 people.



About Fircroft:

