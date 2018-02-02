Mechanical CAD Designer

About the Role:

Functions as a design engineer for routine/correction (ECR & ECO).

Prepares average complexity original mechanical layouts using the CAD system

Depending on seniority, prepares and maintains the most complex mechanical and average complexity electrical/electronic product/production drawings and other related documentation from layouts, sketches, or verbal instruction using the CAD system on a consistent and competent basis.

Responsible for the accuracy of his/ her own assignments except features of design which are the responsibility of the project engineer.

Possesses a total understanding of drafting methods, standards and procedures.

Possesses a total understanding of manufacturing processes and techniques, and interpretation of standards and procedures

Possesses a total understanding of mechanical and basic knowledge of electrical/ electronic product line

Maintains accurate status reports on all projects assigned.

Successfully complete required safety training (including but not limited to drugs and alcohol, electrical, emergency response, fire, first aid, health and hygiene, PPE, SIPP, risk reporting, IT security, hazardous materials, driving)

Business Systems (product file management system, ERP)

Relevant CAD Systems

Electromechanical Design

Manufacturing Technology

Material Selection

Mechanical System Design

Product Maintainability

Product Reliability

Simulation and Modeling

Testing

Our client are a world renown engineering and service company to the oil and gas sector.They are looking for a number of Mechanical Designers for their design house in Gloucestershire.The ideal candidate has experience in Rotary Steerable Systems (RSS) design and manufacture.Responsibilities are:Prepares and maintains engineering or sustaining project design layouts, production drawings and other related documentation per company standards completely and accurately considering methods of manufacture, tolerance, and their effect on related parts or assemblies.Relationships:Previous Experience and Competencies:Education:Depending on the local education system, this can be Diplomas, high school graduate preferably followed with two year technical school or associate degree, engineering degrees. All should be in the relevant subject (electrical, manufacturing or specifically drafting).Key Competencies:Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.