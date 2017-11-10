Mechanical Commissioning Technician - Kazakhstan

Company
Qedi
Location
Kazakhstan
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Technician Jobs
Job ID
620512
Posted on
Friday, November 10, 2017 - 9:14am
About the Role:
Primary Function:
* To execute Mechanical pre-commissioning / commissioning workscope in a safe manner and in accordance with contract specifications /requirements and schedule
* Provide support to the Mechanical Commissioning Engineer / Snr Mechanical Technician
* Under safe systems of work, function testing of Mechanical plant and equipment in both onshore and offshore locations
* Workscope will require working in Hazardous areas and therefore the candidate MUST be COMPEX trained and able to demonstrate a good understanding of the risks associated with working in a Hazardous areas, including H2S environments.
Key Objectives:
* Can be responsible for day to day Coordination of Mechanical / Process Technicians with assignment of workscopes
* To perform the work in accordance with the specified safety standards / project requirements / workpacks
* To support the commissioning team to function test the Mechanical system in accordance with project technical procedures
* Support activities in Commissioning and Start-Up of the Facility
HSE Responsibilities:
* Demonstrate a personal commitment to Health, Safety and the Environment by ensuring personal safety and as far as is reasonably practical that of others by following the Project HSE Management Systems
* Lead safety principles within the Project and in accordance with Incident and Injury Free (IIF)
* Participates in JSA / Toolbox talks and PTW / LOTO
Responsibilities:
* Mechanical equipment and systems in accordance with mechanical completion, pre-commissioning, commissioning procedures
* "Red line" project drawings and procedures with any changes made/noted during testing
* Review construction documentation prior to executing commissioning activities
* Complete where applicable associated pre-commissioning / commissioning certification in accordance with the requirements of the project Completions Management System and associated procedures
* Attendance of FAT's where required including review / acceptance of applicable technical documentation
* Ensure all activities are carried out in a safe manner using QEDi procedures (Task Risk Assessment, TRIC etc)
* Ensure all activities are implemented in a safe manner and in accordance with the project PTW system.
Other duties may include:
* Liaise with support vendors as required.
* Deputise for Senior Commissioning Tech if required.
* Provide support in the execution of Mechanical construction activities within the bounds of
* Discipline competency.
Required Qualifications:
* Recognised Mechanical Apprenticeship
* Technical qualification with applicable Mechanical background - ONC in Mechanical Engineering (or equivalent) OR with Industry experience
Required Experience:
* Demonstrable experience, post apprenticeship / training, with current and relevant experience in all aspects of Mechanical equipment / systems pre-commissioning / commissioning within the O&G or related Industry.
* Thorough understanding of the principles of Mechanical equipment / system commissioning.
* Ability to demonstrate good understanding of risks associated with working in Hazardous Areas.
* Knowledge of the completions process and the ability to understand / complete related check-sheets
Skills:
* Ability to communicate effectively with team members (Fluency in English desireable)
* Able to demonstrate a commitment to HSSE.
* Flexible - able to comply with company and project requirements.
* Confident - Ability to work on own initiative
* Ability to work in a multi-cultural environment
* Desire to learn and develop skills and knowledge
* Ability to demonstrate good understanding of HSE safe working practices and procedures (including isolation procedures and implement these during completion of workscope).
* Able to work effectively in a multi-discipline team environment.
* Ability to complete applicable pre-commissioning / commissioning documentation (including test records, daily logs, fault reports and permit to work system) accurately and to a good standard.
* Ability to understand / implement applicable working practices / procedures
* IT Literate in major software packages (e.g. Word / Excel)
* Conversant with the completions / commissioning process.
* Ability to understand /project procedures and drawings in particular extensive understanding of P&ID's / SLD's / D&ID's etc.
* Thorough understanding of the principles of Mechanical systems including installation, testing, commissioning, fault finding and general O&M of Mechanical equipment and components.
* Ability to identify PTW requirements and complete associated method statements / risk assessments for the safe execution of workscope.
