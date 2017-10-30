Mechanical Design Engineer

About the Role:



The Company:



Fircroft are currently working in partnership with global leader who specialise in the design and manufacture of bespoke engineering solutions for the nuclear energy, nuclear decommissioning and defence markets. Our client is a key player. They design, engineer, manufacture, assemble, and install, as well as offering on going specialist support services. They are a core subsidiary of a global group that operates in over 50 countries and is the largest supplier, installer and service provider in this sector including remote handling, inspection equipment, waste handling solutions, shielded containments, and reprocessing equipment.



The Role:



In this role you will be responsible to the Lead Engineer for the delivery of the mechanical plant and equipment designs of high integrity and complex systems to Customer and Industry Specifications. The Engineering team are responsible for concept through to detail design, design substantiation, safety case support, peer reviews, feasibility studies and site surveys. Day to day you will be expected to work as part of a team of Design Engineers to deliver the appropriate solution from Front End Engineering, Detailed Design production and budget and schedule production.



The Person:



For this role we are looking for a Mechanical engineer, who is experienced in the design mechanical handling equipment, mechanism design, or machine tool design. This person will be competent using Inventor and will confident manipulating large Assemblies and well versed in advanced assembly techniques.



Careers in the nuclear sector offer you the chance to work on challenging, interesting and diverse projects. And with the sector experiencing a period of growth both nationally and internationally, with a particular emphasis on the UK market, our client relies on a continuous flow of talent coming into their organisation. With primary locations in the UK and Genoa, as well as representative offices in France, Romania, Slovakia and Argentina, career opportunities also have a global reach.





Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Degree, HND, HNC or relevant experience

* Extensive experience using 3D design software, ideally Inventor.

* Desirable - Vault experience

* High integrity plant and equipment design, bespoke design.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Nuclear / safety related design experience preferred.

* Familiar with standard machining / manufacturing techniques including welded fabrications and bolted structures.

* Capable of producing design scoping calculations.

* Conversant with design review processes, and client interaction.

* Responsible for own delivery of tasks to cost and program, reporting to supervisor.

* Responsible for technical content of own work and that of others as necessary.

* Familiar with Team working and multi-disciplined project team communication.

Conversant with British and European Technical and Legislative standards



About Fircroft:

