Mechanical Design Engineer - Leeds

Company Leap29 Location Leeds,West Yorkshire,England Salary £40000 to £45000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Designer Jobs Job ID 626557 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Are you a qualified Mechanical Engineer based in Leeds that would like to design Xmas Trees?



I know it's Christmas but I'm talking about the Subsea Oil & Gas kind.



Leap29 are working on behalf of a company that specialize in the design and manufacture of equipment for the Oil & Gas sector and they need a Mechanical Engineer to join their engineering team in Leeds.



Working with customers to understand their requirements you will then design subsea Xmas trees and well head equipment.



Subsea design experience is definitely a plus but not necessary. Your engineering capability is the main attraction you should have around 10 years and ideally have done plenty of project engineering work. Mechanical Degree is a must.



Salary on offer is in the region of £40,000 as well as other benefits such as pension and healthcare.



If you are interested please send your CV by following onscreen instructions and Rob Day will give you a call to discuss further.

