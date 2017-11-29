About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting for a Mechanical Designer to join our team in Brunei. The project will run over a five-year period with a possible two-year extension. Amec Foster Wheeler has many years of experience in carrying such projects all over the world and it is our intention to bring our world class systems to this project.



Successful applicants will be responsible for the execution and delivery of the Mechanical and Piping Engineering. This scope will cover engineering deliverables, planning and scheduling of personnel's workload. This is an end to end rejuvenation scope and as such will involve interfacing with other disciplines, planning, construction, procurement, HVEC and client operations.



You will be expected to work in a multidiscipline team environment where the overall success of the project is paramount. Amec Foster Wheeler is looking at a right first-time approach and as such, we are looking for candidates who can rise to a challenge and are interested in being part of an innovative and driven team.

* Perform as a designer and technical support for the layout, design and specification of mechanical systems for industrial plants and related infrastructure* Design and draft equipment systems in 2D and 3D drawing environments* Review project documents for scope, presentation and technical accuracy prior to issue* Support Management where required* Drive innovative solutions to reduce cost and schedule* Participate in relevant meetings, such as HAZID, Design Reviews, Model Review and PEER Reviews* Take full cognizance of Health, Safety and Environmental issues* Ensure all work reflects the context of a Brownfield Rejuvenation Project* Support the Lead Structural Engineer supervising younger Designers and Draughts persons* Support training requirements for Design team members* Ensure all deliverables are aligned with company and client procedures and national standards* Keep up to date with latest procedures, client requirements and legislation* Provide support to Piping discipline where required

Qualifications

* Degree or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering or Engineering Design technology* 5-10 years of relevant design and project experience* Proven experience with AVEVA and AutoCAD and PDMS and excellent knowledge of 3D design / drafting* Brownfield rejuvenation and EPC experience is preferred* Working knowledge of Shell's DEPs is preferred