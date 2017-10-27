About the Role:

Currently searching for an experienced Mechanical Drafter for a large E&P in Houston, TX. Ideal candidates will have a solid foundation of experience with CAD-based software and a strong aptitude for learning. Good written and oral communication skills, desire to grow and expand in experience, and willingness to learn piping design are required for this position. A background in the upstream and midstream oil and gas industry is preferred.

Responsibilities:



* Perform design and engineering functions in accordance with accepted practices and company standards.

* Support commissioning of new facilities by drafting redlined drawings and documents.

* Support the management of change process by creating and/or updating drawings to reflect changes made to facilities.

* Produce drawings from sketches, mark-ups (redlines), existing as-builts and IFCs, photos, field notes, etc.

* Ability to convert drawings to GIS format

* Work closely with GIS staff to ensure coordinated efforts

* Work within the document management system for transmitting and storing documentation.

* Support projects across all US Onshore areas

Requirements:



* Degree in Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering Technology, or related field required

* 7+ years piping design/drafting experience

* 5+ years AutoCAD and/or Microstation experience

* Experience with 3D modeling software

* Strong mechanical aptitude

* Ability to read and interpret drawings and specifications

* Well versed in working with and detailing of sheet metals, structural steel members, piping and pipe fittings

* Able to manage and prioritize drafting activities to meet multiple timeline requirements

* Detailed oriented with acute attention to accuracy, completeness, format, and any applicable company or industry standards

* Strong interpersonal communication skills, both written and verbal

* Flexible and willing to work with changing priorities and requests

* Self-starter with a positive attitude

* Well organized with the ability to work independently with minimal supervision

* Flexibility to travel to field locations as needed

* ArcGIS experience would be helpful, but not required

If qualified and interested, please apply asap as this is an urgent need.

