Mechanical Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

This is a great opportunity for an enthusiastic individual to work as part of our onshore operational team based in Norwich and report directly to the Deputy Asset Superintendent.



The successful candidate will be responsible for providing discipline-specific support to help achieve reliability, availability and operability of a wide range of mechanical equipment at the terminal or our offshore assets.



Working within the regulatory framework and appropriate engineering standards, an engineer in this role is expected to help keep our mechanical equipment operable as required and in optimal condition, fuel-efficiently and with minimal unplanned intervention.



Key responsibilities include



Provide mechanical engineering support to a variety of departments including Operations, Maintenance, Projects, Metering and Integrity

Provide engineering guidance and visibility during operational shutdowns

Help eliminate mechanically-related production losses by measuring equipment performance, identifying improvement opportunities, planning, risk-assessing and implementing cost-beneficial improvement initiatives; undertake root cause failure analysis and make effective use of intrusive maintenance programmes by co-ordinating the requirements of differing trades for the same equipment

Help deliver PUK maintenance strategy and policies, prescribing equipment-specific routines and procedures

Monitor maintenance requirements and effectiveness and help minimise both mechanical maintenance backlogs and interventions through regular review processes

Specify, cost-analyse and procure replacement equipment in timely manner, ensuring PUK specifications and legislative requirements are met, such that equipment breakdowns and plant outages are minimised

Complete required documentation and assurance systems, such as work planning, the submission and assessment or approval of Change Management applications, the update of equipment and documentation databases and the publication of reports

Manage costs by controlling spends with third-party vendors and promote a 'cost-challenge' culture to secure value and cost-effectiveness from suppliers and contractors

Be able to utilise an electronic maintenance system such as Maximo



Compliance - Safety Critical Equipment - Ensure compliance with all safety-critical equipment and the use of the most appropriate inspection techniques

Compliance (HSE) - Ensure compliance with all health, safety and environmental legislation and best practice for all aspects of production operations. Ensure that the HSE and DBEIS are informed of engineering issues as appropriate and develop good relations with them to promote compliance and avoid regulatory penalties

Incident and Accident Investigation - Be able to thoroughly investigate the more serious incident and accidents to ensure lessons are learned and manage our reputation with the regulators

Maintenance Management System - Ensure all Maintenance activities and all data to be recorded against Safety Critical Equipment within the Maintenance Management System is submitted in an accurate and timely manner



Management of Change (PMPs) - Technical Review - Review PMPs for the more significant modifications. This requires sound judgement to ensure asset integrity is maintained.

Risk Management - Understand and manage the operation to ensure that client are not taking inappropriate risks in executing their work. This requires a thorough knowledge of HSE acceptable standards, risk management tools and practical operational experience to ensure the correct risk/benefit analysis is carried out.

Safety Leader - (Maintain safety culture) - Provide safety leadership to the onshore teams by making the appropriate interventions to prevent unsafe situations or unacceptable risks being taken whilst ensuring work is carried out efficiently. Need to challenge traditional thinking, where appropriate. Complete Site Assurance Surveys (SAS) to ensure company policies, standards and procedures are being adhered to



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Ideally, HNC, HND or Engineering degree-qualified with at least 8-10 years' experience in the oil and gas offshore industry.

Detailed operational knowledge of oil and gas industry mechanical equipment and a sound knowledge of engineering, maintenance and planning. Able to give timely guidance to management on the history and health of equipment such that major costs and outages are predicted, planned and budget-approved.

Diligent, hard-working, team player able to solicit help and co-operation from junior and senior colleagues; impartial and supportive of change