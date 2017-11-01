About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of a Mechanical Engineer, based in Aberdeen.



Responsibilities Include:

Ensure highest safety standards and continuity and optimisation of hydrocarbon production

Provide all aspects of engineering/technical support and assistance to site-based teams

Develop and maintain productive and constructive relationships with site-based personnel, onshore operations/technical teams and external contractors/vendors

Manage specific budget lines as delegated

Manage technical application of contract services, taking a lead role in the involvement/co-ordination of technical workscopes

Provide specialist technical/engineering advice and guidance to site/offshore personnel on the operation and maintenance of plant/equipment whilst ensuring highest safety standards, a timely response to queries and minimal disruption to operations

Provide input to the budget preparation process relating to discipline budget

Responsible for managing specific budget lines, monitoring costs and ensuring that expenditures are within budget

Contribute to the development of strategies for the maintenance, inspection and operation of plant/equipment to ensure that all plant and equipment meets verification and compliance requirements

Ensure that all activities are carried out in a safe and effective manner and that all interventions are controlled by authorised persons, satisfy statutory and Company standards and that no hazardous incidents or events occur

Undertake in-depth analyses/studies of problems and identify longer-term solutions and/or options. Investigate more complex problems by participating in multi-discipline teams/projects in conjunction with other operations personnel or Technology Department

Prepare scopes of work and economic justification for modifications ensuring they are correctly engineered, documented and reported, and that all maintenance activities/modifications are implemented in accordance with statutory/Company standards and correctly closed-out

Produce budgets and plans for specific studies or modifications, manage the cost control process and ensure closure expenditure is within acceptable % of original budget

Prepare scopes of work for vendor services, make recommendations on preferred contractors and co-ordinate vendors, materials and equipment for planned and unplanned activities, monitoring and controlling manpower usage, vendor/contractor performance and expenditure. Participate, as appropriate, in vendor/contractor audits

Ensure that maintenance activities are appropriately prioritised within operations maintenance plans

Participate in/contribute to safety studies/HAZOPS, etc.

Encourage the reporting of all incidents, ensure that incidents are investigated and action incident close-outs as appropriate

Conduct ad-hoc technical surveys on site and at vendor/repair locations, providing detailed technical reports identifying problems and solutions and ensuring optimum performance from contractors

Ensure all relevant operations and maintenance procedures and documentation are maintained in an accurate and current status and are available on request.

Proactively monitor, review and analyse plant and equipment performance and provide feedback to Line Management, identifying opportunities to maximise production and performance and share best practice

Develop and maintain good working relationships with site personnel through effective communication and by making regular visits to Shetland Gas Plant.

Develop positive and constructive relationships with contractors and suppliers. Identify opportunities to improve contractor/supplier performance, reduce costs and improve the quality of services/products supplied



Contract position

