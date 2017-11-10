About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Mechanical Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Actively work to comply with Asset Preventive Master Plan to reduce and manage a minimal maintenance backlog

Review and approval of Maintenance Change Requests as required

Responsible for defining and reviewing the criticality of the discipline equipment

Ensure that all discipline maintenance records and plant history are updated using CMMS

Follow up the discipline equipment failure rate identifying the causes and taking actions to improve reliability

Ensure that all purchase orders and spare parts replenishment is managed against a Work Order

Periodic audit/review of maintenance activities and records to ensure process compliance and satisfactory quality completion

Assure critical spares availability in the event of failure in critical production path in accordance with maintenance master plan

Continuously review and manage equipment lifecycle and obsolescence

Engaging and feeding improvement with strategies and procedure updates of Company maintenance process

Participate in Onshore Root Cause Failure Analysis assessments in the wake of production critical and safety critical equipment failures

Ensure all discipline Shutdown related activities are fully prepared with the correct materials in place and prioritised with the WO shutdown coding in the CMMS, ensuring maximum shutdown efficiency



Qualifications

Degree qualified (or equivalent) in a mechanical engineering discipline



Experience

Previous offshore maintenance and operations experience within the oil and gas industry preferred



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917075





