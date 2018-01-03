About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Mechanical Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Sign Ready for Operations Certificate (RFOC) for relevant Technical System Responsibilities and provide discipline (Mechanical Static and Rotating) input to all other systems during handover.

Maintaining the mechanical integrity in mechanical systems and packages.

Responsible (TA) for mechanical static and 1st line responsible for rotating equipment

Clarifying the interface with adjoining systems and necessary coordination on behalf of Plant Integrity

Be the owner of the mechanical and system documentation and responsible for ensuring that such information is up-to-date and available

Ensuring, in cooperation with relevant technical discipline authorities, that the regulatory framework for the operation and maintenance of assigned systems are consistent with design constraints for individual components

Responsible for correct consequence classification of equipment into the Maintenance and Inspections programs

Overview over, and necessary monitoring of, VS findings and actions towards assigned system in the mechanical discipline

Shall, in coordination with technical system authorities, verify technical solutions and economic calculations related to design changes / modifications before this is submitted for approval

Responsible for the technical information (LCI) is up-to-date, correct and available within the discipline before handover / commissioning of equipment / subsystem.

Preparation and participation in relevant verifications (e.g. safety case, verification scheme (VS)) on the facility

Maintain overview and knowledge of the safety barrier defined by the performance standard

Contribute to transfer of experience and standardization across facilities



Education:

Relevant BSc, MSc desirable

Relevant experience will be valuated



Skills and Experience:

Extensive experience in the Oil & Gas Industry

Extensive knowledge of relevant UK Regulations related to Offshore Operations

Possess the ability to handle responsibility and occasional high work-loads.

Fluent English, written and spoken



Contract position



