Mechanical Engineer

Company
Fircroft
Location
Thailand
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
628178
Posted on
Thursday, January 4, 2018 - 12:38am
About the Role:
The Role:
Mission
- Support the maintenance team and / or contractors to insure reliability and cost optimization with respect to the safety and quality standards.
- Ensure the enforcement of maintenance policy, system and procedure of the plant
Job Purpose
- Key member of the Plant Asset team (Plant Asset Manager, I&E engineer, Technician, contractors)
- Support the team with data analysis, design and report generation, and field work collecting data and making measurements as assigned
- Interaction with colleagues from other functions (production team, QSHE team, supply chain team) to support maintenance for operation of the plant
Principal Accountabilities
- Support short term maintenance for the plant
- Insure that the operation of maintenance are done in compliance with the schedule
- Contribute to the continuous improvement through losses analysis and development of predictive and preventive maintenance plans
- Monitor the activity, measure and improve the performance
- Support manager in completion of a monthly reporting
- Give technical advice to set-up contracts for rental, supplies, waste, solvent
- Support small investment projects
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Qualifications and Experience
Education
- At least Bachelor in Mechanical engineering or related field
- 3-5 years or more as maintenance or reliability engineer in a chemical or process industries environment
- Extensive knowledge of reliability tools and practices (RCFA, FMEA)
- Ability to work in a cross functional team and good interpersonal skill
- Familiar with an ERP (SAP) environment
- Demonstrate good organizational and time management skills.
- Demonstrate good written and verbal communication skills both in Thai and English
