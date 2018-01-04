Mechanical Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

Mission

Support the maintenance team and / or contractors to insure reliability and cost optimization with respect to the safety and quality standards.

Ensure the enforcement of maintenance policy, system and procedure of the plant

Job Purpose

Key member of the Plant Asset team (Plant Asset Manager, I&E engineer, Technician, contractors)

Support the team with data analysis, design and report generation, and field work collecting data and making measurements as assigned

Interaction with colleagues from other functions (production team, QSHE team, supply chain team) to support maintenance for operation of the plant

Principal Accountabilities

Support short term maintenance for the plant

Insure that the operation of maintenance are done in compliance with the schedule

Contribute to the continuous improvement through losses analysis and development of predictive and preventive maintenance plans

Monitor the activity, measure and improve the performance

Support manager in completion of a monthly reporting

Give technical advice to set-up contracts for rental, supplies, waste, solvent

Support small investment projects

Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Qualifications and Experience



Education

At least Bachelor in Mechanical engineering or related field

3-5 years or more as maintenance or reliability engineer in a chemical or process industries environment

Extensive knowledge of reliability tools and practices (RCFA, FMEA)

Ability to work in a cross functional team and good interpersonal skill

Familiar with an ERP (SAP) environment

Demonstrate good organizational and time management skills.

Demonstrate good written and verbal communication skills both in Thai and English



