Mechanical Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:
Mission

  • Support the maintenance team and / or contractors to insure reliability and cost optimization with respect to the safety and quality standards.
  • Ensure the enforcement of maintenance policy, system and procedure of the plant

Job Purpose

  • Key member of the Plant Asset team (Plant Asset Manager, I&E engineer, Technician, contractors)
  • Support the team with data analysis, design and report generation, and field work collecting data and making measurements as assigned
  • Interaction with colleagues from other functions (production team, QSHE team, supply chain team) to support maintenance for operation of the plant

Principal Accountabilities

  • Support short term maintenance for the plant
  • Insure that the operation of maintenance are done in compliance with the schedule
  • Contribute to the continuous improvement through losses analysis and development of predictive and preventive maintenance plans
  • Monitor the activity, measure and improve the performance
  • Support manager in completion of a monthly reporting
  • Give technical advice to set-up contracts for rental, supplies, waste, solvent
  • Support small investment projects

Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Qualifications and Experience

Education

  • At least Bachelor in Mechanical engineering or related field
  • 3-5 years or more as maintenance or reliability engineer in a chemical or process industries environment
  • Extensive knowledge of reliability tools and practices (RCFA, FMEA)
  • Ability to work in a cross functional team and good interpersonal skill
  • Familiar with an ERP (SAP) environment
  • Demonstrate good organizational and time management skills.
  • Demonstrate good written and verbal communication skills both in Thai and English


