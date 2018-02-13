Mechanical Engineer - Building Services - Brisbane

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Brisbane Adelaide Street
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
634612
Posted on 
Monday, February 12, 2018 - 10:42pm
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

This position will be on an initial 12 month contract with a view to perm.

Requirements



* 5 years experience within HVAC/Mechanical Engineering


* Experience using camel for heat load calculations


* Commercial HVAC project experience


* RPEQ to certify and sign off projects (recognised professional qualification can be transferred)

This position will be on an initial 12 month contract with a view to permanent employment.

To apply for this role, please send me an updated copy of your CV or call Andrew Emmerton on 02 92851022 for further discussion.