Mechanical Engineer - Building Services - Brisbane

About the Role:

This position will be on an initial 12 month contract with a view to perm.

Requirements

* 5 years experience within HVAC/Mechanical Engineering* Experience using camel for heat load calculations* Commercial HVAC project experience* RPEQ to certify and sign off projects (recognised professional qualification can be transferred)

To apply for this role, please send me an updated copy of your CV or call Andrew Emmerton on 02 92851022 for further discussion.