Mechanical Engineer - Chemical Plant - Gladstone

About the Role:
This role will be on an initial 6 month contract with further extensions likely.
The requirements are:
* Intermediate Mechanical engineer
* Chemical/Petrochemical project experience an advantage
* Experience with upgrades, repairs and improvements
* Mechanical Engineering Degree
The successful candidate will be able to start within the next week and able to work in the Gladstone region.
Please respond to this advertisement with a latest version of your CV to submit an application.
