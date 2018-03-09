Mechanical Engineer - Chemical Plant - Gladstone

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Gladstone Central
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Designer Jobs
Job ID 
637439
Posted on 
Thursday, March 8, 2018 - 7:11pm
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

This role will be on an initial 6 month contract with further extensions likely.

The requirements are:



* Intermediate Mechanical engineer
* Chemical/Petrochemical project experience an advantage
* Experience with upgrades, repairs and improvements
* Mechanical Engineering Degree

The successful candidate will be able to start within the next week and able to work in the Gladstone region.

Please respond to this advertisement with a latest version of your CV to submit an application.