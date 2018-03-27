Mechanical Engineer (Design)

About the Role:

As Mechanical Engineer, reporting to the Design Manager, you are responsible for the provision of design engineering services and expertise, to both internal and external clients, including creating designs, calculations, FEA, drawings and control of the design elements of project work.

Responsibilities/Experience:

* Mechanical Engineering degree or HNC/HND in mechanical engineering.* Good working knowledge of Microsoft products (Word, Excel, Outlook, Windows, Powerpoint)* Ability to use Solidworks, to create detailed models & drawings in support of projects and products.* Using Mathcad to verify designs by hand calculations* Using Ansys to perform FEA to verify equipment design* Familiar with the principles of design control* Working to designated standards and material selection* Modelling and drafting using Solidworks* Preparation of FEA using Ansys software* Creating hand calculations using Mathcad* Good written and verbal communication skills* Able to work to tight deadlines and to budget* Ability to manage and control design elements of projects* Flexible attitude* Able to work on own initiative* Driven to develop own skills* Excellent team player* Drive and enthusiasm* Valid Full UK driving licence* Eligible to work in the UK