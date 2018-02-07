Mechanical Engineer (Field Engineering)

About the Role:

Our client is a leading midstream and pipeline company operating across the US and Canada. Based out of Fort St John, they are seeking a Mechanical Engineer for their Field Engineering team supporting the assets in the area. This is a long-term contract position available for an independent contractor or employee.

MECHANICAL ENGINEER

Job Description

* Create/develop Mechanical Engineering Work Package (EWP) used in the repair and maintenance of process piping, vessels and equipment.* Liaise with Contractors and Operations to ensure that EWPs are executed as per instructions* Review Contractor Welding Procedures Specification and Qualifications for accuracy and completeness* Review MTRs, ITPs, QA/QC documents submitted by contractors for fabrication* Provide support for mechanical related reliability work and standards with broad application across client's facilities in the Fort St John area.* Liaise with Discipline Engineering team by utilizing spec deviation or material waiver approval process to ensure that corporate standards, codes and approved materials are used for repairs and new constructions* Ensure MOC process is followed as per company procedures and standards* Provide technical support to Project teams as required from design to commissioning* Take part in, and provide mechanical engineering expert guidance during facility baseline or revalidation HAZOPs* Support root cause analyses to identify and resolve root condition issues and eliminate critical defects when required* Assess pending and new legislation for impact on Company activities and help identify and address potential risks.* Provide technical support to ensure ongoing systems reliability, safety, efficiency, optimization, and environmental compliance.

Desired Qualifications:

* University degree in Mechanical Engineering or similar from an accredited university* Registration as a Professional Engineer with the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (EGBC). (Registration with similar provincial body is acceptability but must obtain registration with EGBC within 3 months).* Min 5 years related engineering experience in natural gas processing facility/plant.* Experience with federal and provincial regulations, applicable to natural gas processing facilities.* Demonstrable knowledge of mechanical codes and standards (ASME B31, API, CSA, National Board).* Knowledge of QA/QC steps and procedures with the ability to read and understand WPS, WPQ, PQR, ITP, MTR.* Process plant-based mechanical equipment and systems engineering experience in design, troubleshooting and repairs.* Experience applying root cause failure analysis (RCFA), hazard analysis, and risk assessment principles.* Ability to work in a team environment* Strong English in verbal and written communication skills.* Basic computer skills including spreadsheets and word processing* Must possess good driving record and readiness to travel to remote facility locations

