Mechanical Engineer (Rotating Equipment)

Company Ably Resources Location Singapore Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 618658 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: ABLY RESOURCES are seeking a MECHANICAL ENGINEER in SINGAPORE.



This is a permanent position within our client's Production & Maintenance department.



The Mechanical Engineer will be responsible for establishing, reviewing and overseeing the relevant mechanical design elements of new built equipment / asset enhancement activities and implementation of minor mechanical engineering projects, while ensuring the overall mechanical integrity of the terminal from the mechanical engineering discipline perspective.



The responsibilities associated with this role include;



*Lead and perform the inspection and investigation of equipment and plant structure and oversee asset integrity based reviews and evaluations at the terminal.

*Develop and implement static conditioning monitoring programme on LNG tanks, atmospheric tanks, pipeline, pressure vessel, PSV/TSV, including setting up baseline inspection strategy from commissioning to operational phase.

*Develop and implement rotating conditioning monitoring and trending programmes for vibration, temperature, oil analysis and thermography for critical equipment, including protection alarm and trip settings.



The role's requirements are;



*Minimum of five (5) years practical experience in mechanical maintenance or technical function in an oil and petrochemical, oil tanking terminal, complex utility or power generation environment.

** Conversant with local codes, regulations and standards, equipment inspection and schedule requirements. Certified in vibration analysis and other API competencies will be well regarded.

** Good knowledge of installation, commissioning, maintenance and trouble shooting of a variety of large and complex static and rotating equipment in the oil, gas or petrochemical industry is critical.

** Have in depth knowledge and experience in rotating equipment is highly preferred

** Knowledge of the LNG / natural gas or other hydrocarbon industries would be advantageous. Candidates with experience in cryogenic plant maintenance, commissioning and start-up are preferred.



Ably Resources regret to advise that due to VISA restrictions, this role is most suited to those able to work unsupported in Singapore.





