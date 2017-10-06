Mechanical Engineer - Thermal

About the Role:

*** Mechanical Engineer | 12 month mission | Genk (Belgium) | Dutch speaking ***

My client is looking for a Mechanical Engineer on a long term mission, 12 months in Brussels

Position: Mechanical Engineer

Duration: 12 months

Location: Genk

Start: 1-4 weeks



Essential experience needed:

* Modelling experience - with either matlab, modelicia or demola* Thermal background - either thermal dynamics, thermal fluid, thermal heat flow* A chemical processing background is a 2nd best industry background* Mechanical experience

If you wish to be considered for the position available or you would like more information on the project and job, please e-mail an up to date CV with a contact number to: or alternatively call me on my direct number +322 808 3529

Alternatively, if you know any other Mechanical Engineers who are looking for work in Belgium or who would be interested in this position please pass on my details and you could benefit from our referral scheme.