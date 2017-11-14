Mechanical Foreman

Company
Wood
Location
North Lincolnshire,England
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
621165
Posted on
Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 3:19am
About the Role:
Job title: Mechanical Supervisor
Ref No: 9261
Location: Hull
Project: Vivergo
Duration: approx. 9 weeks
Wood is currently recruiting for a Mechanical Supervisor with extensive experience in the Oil, Gas and Chemical industry
Purpose / Role
* To deliver a high quality, consistent and competent mechanical supervisory construction service in accordance with project / company requirements, standards and procedures.
* To support overall delivery of company goals and schedule.
* To ensure all that all workscope is completed in a safe manner ensuring no detrimental impact to personnel, fabric or environment
Responsibilities
* Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that the mechanical workscope is completed safely and to a high standard.
* Complete all workscope in accordance with applicable workpack / jobcard instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches
* Provide support to other trades/disciplines where required, or form part of an integrated multi-discipline team.
* Raising applicable Permit to Work (PTW) in order to complete workscope in a controlled and safe manner.
* Undertake appropriate Risk Assessments (RA) in order to complete workscope in a safe and controlled manner.
Essential:
* 4 year apprenticeship or NVQ level 2 equivalent
* Amec mandatory training, induction, RA, etc.
* CCNSG Safety Passport
* City and Guilds in mechanical engineering/fitting and assembly or NVQ level 3 in associated trade
* Demonstrable experience as a mechanical fitter
* Demonstrable experience in a supervisory/foreman position in a mechanical role
