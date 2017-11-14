Mechanical Foreman

About the Role:

Job title: Mechanical Supervisor

Ref No: 9261

Location: Hull

Project: Vivergo

Duration: approx. 9 weeks

Wood is currently recruiting for a Mechanical Supervisor with extensive experience in the Oil, Gas and Chemical industry

Purpose / Role

* To deliver a high quality, consistent and competent mechanical supervisory construction service in accordance with project / company requirements, standards and procedures.* To support overall delivery of company goals and schedule.* To ensure all that all workscope is completed in a safe manner ensuring no detrimental impact to personnel, fabric or environment

Responsibilities

* Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that the mechanical workscope is completed safely and to a high standard.* Complete all workscope in accordance with applicable workpack / jobcard instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches* Provide support to other trades/disciplines where required, or form part of an integrated multi-discipline team.* Raising applicable Permit to Work (PTW) in order to complete workscope in a controlled and safe manner.* Undertake appropriate Risk Assessments (RA) in order to complete workscope in a safe and controlled manner.

Essential:

* 4 year apprenticeship or NVQ level 2 equivalent* Amec mandatory training, induction, RA, etc.* CCNSG Safety Passport* City and Guilds in mechanical engineering/fitting and assembly or NVQ level 3 in associated trade* Demonstrable experience as a mechanical fitter* Demonstrable experience in a supervisory/foreman position in a mechanical role