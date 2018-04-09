About the Role:

WorleyParsons is recruiting for a Mechanical Foreman for a short term adhoc contract.

We are looking for a highly experienced candidate to join our offshore team.

Key elements of this role will be to deliver a high quality, consistent and competent mechanical supervisory construction service in accordance with project /company requirements, standards and procedures.

Job Title: Mechanical Foreman

Ref No: 2018-11018

Location: Aberdeen - Offshore

Project: Clair Ridge

Key aims and objective:

* Supervision and co-ordination of mechanical fitters and materials* To perform all required discipline tasks, safely, consistently and in accordance with project requirements, procedures and specifications.

All candidates must have the following qualifications & certification:

BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical

· 4 year apprenticeship or NVQ level 2 equivalent

· WorleyParsons mandatory training, induction, RA, etc.

· City and Guilds in mechanical engineering/fitting and assembly or NVQ level 3 in associated trade

Ideally, candidates will also have the following experience:

* Ability to communicate effectively with team members

· Demonstrable commitment to safety

· Flexibility, able to adapt and comply with Company/Client requirements

· Ability to work with, interact with other disciplines

· Confident, ability to work on own initiative

· Ability to work in a multi-cultural environment

Competencies:

