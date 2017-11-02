Mechanical Ops Technician

About the Role:

Job title: Mechanical/Operations Technician

Ref No: 2017-8794

Location: Aberdeen - Offshore

Project: Maersk

Duration: 12 Months

WorleyParsons are currently looking for an Mechanical/Operations Technician for a 12 month contract.

Purpose / Role

The purpose of this role is to provide Operational Mechanical support to the Construction & Commissioning Teams and develop the infrastructure and systems necessary for the successful start-up and operation of the facility. During the Project's Construction & Commissioning phase, commissioning activities will be at the EPC site.



Subsequently, the role will become rotational offshore to support production, startup and operations. Offshore, the position is responsible for all day-to-day maintenance activities associated with utilities and process equipment on the installation, executing mechanical corrective and safety critical work to assure equipment integrity and availability.



Key aims and objectives:

Successful candidate will be a fully experienced member of the O&M team with special responsibility for executing the safe and cost effective maintenance (both planned and corrective) of all mechanical plant and equipment as well as performing selected operating duties including Operations and appropriate isolations under Control of Work.

* Responsible, through their line management, for the optimised and safe running of the Facilities* Position of Mechanical Operations Technician as part of Core Crew on agreed rotation* Provide exemplary performance in the areas of both safety and business performance delivery* Support planning of safe and cost effective activity of all associated plant and equipment* Prime responsibilities and duties:* Commitment to Incident Free operations and actively promote within their team* Actively support a working environment based on respect for health, safety and environmental issues and supporting the development of a high level of asset integrity and reliability in the design to deliver Operational Excellence in subsequent Operations* Encourage good, open communication promoting ownership, engagement and adherence to values* Carry out additional duties, e.g. first aid, coxswain, mercury and other associated Meter user/readers associated with the role* Be aware of and practice fully the requirement for Operating Discipline in completing all work* Implement all relevant policies and procedures as defined within the Operating Management System (OMS)* Requirement to deliver as Performing Authority within Control of Work process* Plan, prepare, execute and close out all Mechanical & Operations work as defined in the Maintenance Management System and asset plans.* Liaise directly with the asset planners and immediate supervisors to ensure that the asset 2 week forward plans are achievable for own discipline and consistent with the safe operating principles.* Operate and maintain all plant and equipment for the asset operation* Working with the asset engineers carry out fault finding, rectifying and repairing to the required standard. Prepare and complete all necessary paperwork associated with the client's requirements relative to control of work and safe operating practices. E.g. GOC certification, operating procedures, risk assessments and any other associated documentation.* Co-ordinate spare parts requirements and the optimization of Mechanical and Operational spares stock levels.* Minimise downtime and contribute to the achievement of production targets and key performance indicators* Act as a single point of contact for vendors executing work on the facility, including the Preparation of Work Control Certificate's (Permits) and ICC's (Isolations), that any spares required are on board and the work is ready to be executed* Deliver full compliance with the OMS, Golden Rules and Site Safety Standard. Ensure strict adherence to Worley Parsons 6 Safety Essentials* Recognise and assist solving equipment reliability issues where required using CI to enhance working processes and effectiveness* Be responsible for the safe and efficient carrying out and accurate recording of testing and pre-commissioning of Mechanical equipment and plant, compiling punch lists/as build drawings as necessary* Assist in writing and reviewing task specific procedures, operating procedures and work packs as requested* Act as member of the emergency control team or fire team as appropriate. Responsibilities defined in the Emergency Response Plan

Qualifications/Training Essential:

* N/SVQ Process Engineering Maintenance and Process Level 3 or equivalent* Technical apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme* Related technical qualification, ideally HNC* Appropriate NVQ/SVQ certification

Qualifications/Training Desirable:

* Helideck fire team member* MJI10 Training, must be current i.e. within previous 12 months or current TMJI10