Mechanical Project Engineer

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Edison
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
628990
Posted on
Thursday, January 11, 2018 - 10:01am
About the Role:
Title: Project Engineer (Mechanical)
Location: Edison, NJ
Duration: 3 or 6 Months
This position will primarily support the integration team and global projects group through FEL 3 and FEL 4 phases of the expansion project at the Edison, NJ facility.
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:
* Participates on Project Teams, providing project engineering leadership under the general supervision of a Implementation Manager.
* Gather information and details needed for external site clients.
* Responsible for designated project results. Reports on status of engineering aspects of the project to the Integration Manager.
* Responsible for effective scope definition and change management.
* Ensure a safe work environment and a safe design, per safety guidelines.
* Must be able to interpret technical procedures, mechanical flowsheets, piping specifications and governmental regulations. *
KEY COMPENTENCIES:
* Ability to perform each essential duties satisfactorily.
* Ability to demonstrate leadership capability on projects in the office as well as in the field.
* Must possess excellent communication skills with task force, with client and with management.
* Ability to demonstrate solid presentation skills, excellent problem solving and decision making skills.
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:
* Bachelor's degree in engineering
* 1-4 years experience in the engineering industry as a Project Engineer.
* A strong understanding of pumps, piping, exchangers, and general plant equipment.
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
Apply