Mechanical Project Manager

About the Role:

Good Evening Network,

My client based in central London is looking for a Mechanical Manager on a 6 month contract basis working on a major construction site. The ideal candidate must have at least 10 plus years' experience working as a mechanical manager or M&E Manager. It is essential that the ideal candidate has a degree in mechanical engineering. The ideal candidate must be immediately available as my client will be looking to conduct interviews during next week, with the suitable candidate looking to start within the next couple of weeks.

Key Requirements

* Degree in Mechanical Engineering* Experience working on residential, hotels or luxurary flats projects* 10 years plus working as a Mechanical Manager or M&E Manager* Experience working on a variety of construction based projects

Duration - 6 Months

Location - West London

Rate - Negotiable

If you or anyone else is interested, please let me know by sending your CV and I will be in touch.

Looking to interview next week.

Regards