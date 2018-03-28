About the Role:

We at Cathcart Energy are recruiting on behalf of one of the UK's largest Mechanical and Electrical (M&E) contractors with a product/service portfolio ranging from M&E LV, HV, Instrumentation, Street Lighting, Facilities Management through to Combined Heat and Power solutions.

Due to a number of recent contract wins and a growing order book, we are currently looking to build upon our current Mechanical team in Cambridge and are looking for experienced supervisors to help work towards building a top tier mechanical delivery service for our clients whilst further developing our current work streams in the East of England

Our Role

As Mechanical Supervisor, your role will involve managing a team of Operatives (including sub or preferred contractors) by applying quality procedures, safe working practices and effective planning. You'll ensure completion of work in a timely and cost-effective manner, as well as demonstrating exceptional technical skill, ability and competence beyond that of an Advanced Craftsperson. You will help support Contractors, Apprentices and Trainees and provide regular progress reports to the relevant Line Managers.

Skills Required

To be considered for this role you'll need to be enthusiastic and driven, have excellent organisation skills and be able to demonstrate a detailed knowledge of mechanical installation industry. You'll have successfully completed a time-served Apprenticeship (or another recognised training programme in a relevant trade) and will have acquired extensive practical knowledge and competence as a working mechanical supervisor with a proven record of consistently delivering projects.

In addition, you should have a thorough working knowledge of Industry Codes of Practice, relevant British Standards and Construction Industry Safety Regulations. The right candidate will understand the importance of great customer service, have the ability to be hands on yet flexible enough to assist with growing the business through a variety of office based task such as estimating, compliance and client development. There may also be a requirement at times to undertake call-out duties to support a client's needs.

Please apply with your up to date CV to james.mcnair@cathcartenergy.com or call me on 0131 510 9100 for further information.