Mechanical Tech III (Lead)

About the Role:

Identifies and helps develop work process improvements and efficiencies for the maintenance processes.

Executes maintenance and repair of general equipment in accordance with established procedures and guidelines.

Ensures that the required level of productivity, quality, safety and environmental standards are achieved.

Ensures all the Areas work is completed in line with the Discipline Specialists Best practice guidelines.

Establishes and facilitates team work and knowledge transfer between the area and specialist groups.

Coaches Technicians, and working with them to develop training plans.

Ensures maintenance activities are carried out to the highest safety and environmentally ethical standards.

Understands plant & instrument diagrams.

Provides more technical/functional support than administrative support.

Demonstrates a thorough working knowledge of technology, applications, terminology, and procedures required of job function.

Performs varied and more complex tasks. Makes decisions within broad parameters.

5-7 years of experience

High School Diploma/GED

Experience in Maintenance Process Improvement

Knowledge of HSE regulations (Federal, State, and Local)

Knowledge of Plant &Instrument diagrams

MS Office

Location: Watford City, North DakotaDuration: 6 monthsEstablished in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.