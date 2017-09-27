About the Role:

The Role:

Supplemented by the following

* Good written, verbal and interpersonal communication skills

* With more than 25 nationalities represented at site the ability to work across cultures and language barriers is key

* Knowledge of computer based applications (Microsoft Office) and a working knowledge of an ERP system (AP use SAP as its standard)

* Ability to read engineering drawings, schematics, P&ID's and other technical documentation

* Ability to troubleshoot and make good and timely decisions in pressurised situations

* Flexibility in terms of changing priorities, workload and working hours

* Working, hands-on knowledge and experience of, including but not limited to, the following

* Rotating equipment (pumps, fans, compressors and steam turbines)

* Material handling equipment (conveyors, belts, chains etc)

* Process pressure systems (including bolting/torquing techniques)

* Engineering materials & manufacturing techniques (welding, machine tools etc)

* Lifting, rigging and slinging

* Working at height, scaffolding and confined space entry work



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Experience Pre-Commissioning Mechanical Technician

Middle East experience is an advantage

Should have a minimum of an HNC/HND BTEC 5 type qualification, completion of a formal Mechanical or Plant Engineering apprenticeship, supplemented by post apprenticeship experience of maintenance within engineering environments such as the power, petrochemical, steel, oil and gas industries, waste management or material handling.

Multi-Train ASU turnkey commissioning experience.

Experience of working on a rotational basis in the Middle East, specifically Saudi Arabia a significant advantage.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Experience Pre-Commissioning Mechanical Technician

Middle East experience is an advantage

Should have a minimum of an HNC/HND BTEC 5 type qualification, completion of a formal Mechanical or Plant Engineering apprenticeship, supplemented by post apprenticeship experience of maintenance within engineering environments such as the power, petrochemical, steel, oil and gas industries, waste management or material handling.

Multi-Train ASU turnkey commissioning experience.

Experience of working on a rotational basis in the Middle East, specifically Saudi Arabia a significant advantage.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.