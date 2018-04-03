Mechanical Technician

About the Role:
The Role:
Operational:
-Take all possible measures to meet or exceed production targets
-Carry out all duties in compliance with Company Health & Safety procedures
-Maintain equipment and carry out repairs as require-Help in general efficiency of the plant
-Set up batching plant on site to a fully functional condition using start-up and calibration procedu
-Liaise with Staff and Contractors
-Liaise and work with external organisations e.g. contractors and other company departments such as Development and Project engineering as required
-Attend and participate in monthly site meetings
-Accurately report information and identify all relevant issues relating to mechanical, production, environment, quality and Health and Safety
-Undertake training as required either on or off site
Environmental:
-Report and take appropriate action to prevent, where possible, all emissions from the site including dust, odour and noise
-Report and/or prevent any oil or fuel spillage into foul or top water drains during out of office hours
Place of Work:
Your normal place of work will be at the Manufacturing facility in Middlesbrough, however it will be expected that for a significant period of the year (Approx 6 months) there will be a definite requirement for you to work away from home on mobile Plant and equipment generally set up in Ireland and Scotland.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
-Mechanical/Engineering recognised Apprenticeship
-Health & Safety Awareness
-Experience of operating process plant
-Plant/Diesel or Mechanical fitting experience
-Proven ability to work to strict production deadlines
-Excellent organisational skills
-Ability to work unsupervised
-Team Player
-Flexible Approach
-Willingness to work overtime at short notice
-Travel Passport
-Driving Licence
