Mechanical Technician

About the Role:

The Role:

Operational:



-Take all possible measures to meet or exceed production targets

-Carry out all duties in compliance with Company Health & Safety procedures

-Maintain equipment and carry out repairs as require-Help in general efficiency of the plant

-Set up batching plant on site to a fully functional condition using start-up and calibration procedu

-Liaise with Staff and Contractors

-Liaise and work with external organisations e.g. contractors and other company departments such as Development and Project engineering as required

-Attend and participate in monthly site meetings

-Accurately report information and identify all relevant issues relating to mechanical, production, environment, quality and Health and Safety

-Undertake training as required either on or off site



Environmental:



-Report and take appropriate action to prevent, where possible, all emissions from the site including dust, odour and noise

-Report and/or prevent any oil or fuel spillage into foul or top water drains during out of office hours



Place of Work:



Your normal place of work will be at the Manufacturing facility in Middlesbrough, however it will be expected that for a significant period of the year (Approx 6 months) there will be a definite requirement for you to work away from home on mobile Plant and equipment generally set up in Ireland and Scotland.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

-Mechanical/Engineering recognised Apprenticeship

-Health & Safety Awareness

-Experience of operating process plant

-Plant/Diesel or Mechanical fitting experience

-Proven ability to work to strict production deadlines

-Excellent organisational skills

-Ability to work unsupervised

-Team Player

-Flexible Approach

-Willingness to work overtime at short notice

-Travel Passport

-Driving Licence



About Fircroft:

