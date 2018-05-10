Medical Quality Engineer

About the Role:

This is a great opportunity for an experienced Quality Engineer to join an established medical technology business, based on the outskirts of Oxford. The company specialise in the design, manufacture and worldwide distribution of electrical instruments and related accessories.

The successful Quality Engineer will need to have 2-3 years of experience within a similar FDA and ISO 13485 regulatory type position. Ideally, you will also need to have experience managing a company QMS, and experience creating new processes to adhere to regulations.

Quality Engineer Requirements:

* 2-3 years or quality and regulatory experience* Knowledge of FDA and ISO 13485 requirements and associated medical standards* Experience managing a company QMS system is advantageous, however maintaining one will also be sufficient* Experience writing and reviewing NCRs, CAPAs and customer complaints* Some auditing experience is advantageous

