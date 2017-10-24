Medical Technician/Administrator (Temp)

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £10 to £10 Per hour Job Type Temporary Category Administration Jobs Job ID 619056 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are looking for an enthusiastic individual to provide operational and administrative support to the health studies department.



Starting 6th November 2017 for a period of c 3 months possibly longer.



You will have:



A background ideally in medical/health/physiology and have some office administration experience and able to set up practical class equipment

Ideally experience in a health/medical environment (not essential)

Good organisation and customer service skills and knowledge of MS Office



Main duties:



To provide day to day technical and administrative support to staff and students in the department including preparation of equipment and materials for classes



Assist with the administration of the Volunteer Programme including drafting correspondence (e-mail, letters) and communication with volunteers by telephone



Maintain, order and receive, stocks of consumables and liaise with Clinical Skills Administration Manager regarding resources



Undertakes a range of financial administration duties including processing orders and invoices



Experience Required



Sound knowledge of Microsoft Office Applications with intermediate level Word, Excel, & Access skills

Previous experience as an office administrator



Unsociable hours

Hours of work may vary to suit the needs of the Clinical Skills Centre so the ability to be flexible would be advantageous.



