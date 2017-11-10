Medical Writer - Germany/Remote - January 2018

About the Role:

A global Pharmaceutical client of mine is currently looking for a Senior Medical Writer to join them on a freelance basis from January 2018 for a 12 month project at their site in Germany with part-time remote work available.

Key Requirements:

* Post-graduate qualifications (PhD or MD preferred)* Minimum of 5 years medical writing experience within the biopharmaceutical industry or a contract research organization.* Solid understanding of the clinical development process, including the documents that are required at each stage.* Excellent written, verbal and presentation skills.* Mastery of the English language, with a comprehensive understanding of English grammar and punctuation.* Expert MS Office skills with a special focus on word processing, tables, spreadsheets, presentations, graphics and templates.* Prior experience with submissions in Common Technical Document (CTD) format.* Experience across a number of Therapeutic areas (Immunology ideal)* Document types:* All medical writing documents* Investigator Brochure* Study protocol* Study report* CTD module

Vacancy Summary:

Job Type: Contract/Freelance

Duration: 12 Months (20-30 hours/week)

Start date: 1 January 2018

Location: Frankfurt Area/Remote

Rate: Negotiable(DOE)

If you are interested in this role or know anyone who might be please get in touch ASAP with an up to date CV to discuss setting up an interview.