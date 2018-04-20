About the Role:
The Role:
Position Overview
Provides operational support to the site Metering Technicians and Production and Maintenance personnel
Accountabilities
* Fiscal, allocation, environmental metering systems are maintained and operated to the appropriate standards
* Metering maintenance activities are performed in an safe, effective, efficient and timely manner
Key Duties
* Provides day to day technical back up to the offshore Metering technician(s) and progresses longer term metering issues
* Maintain site dispensation, mis-measurement, audit tracker, site action and environmental status data bases and trackers
* Update of all existing platform metering manuals and procedures as required
* Provide support to the Allocation and Metering Engineer in preparation of mis-measurement reports and preparation of AFA's
* Mobilisation of offshore metering personnel in conjunction with site planner
* Action timely purchase, repair, calibration and recertification of field and test equipment
* Accompany DECC/third parties on audits
Education Attainment & Accreditation
* HNC/HND qualified or equivalent in a relevant discipline and/or considerable technical experience in a similar role
Professional Skills & Experience
* Good working knowledge of relevant standards (eg API, ISO, AGA, IP), DECC guidelines and Microsoft Office applications
Interpersonal Skills and Qualities
* Highly analytical
* Unwavering ethical, safety, environmental and responsibility values
* Ability to communicate business, technical and commercial concepts to many levels
* Excellent organisational and communication skills, ability to work on own initiative and with time constraints
* Strong motivational skills with an ability to identify opportunities and lead change
Circumstances
* Full-time office based role within Aberdeen, with frequent visits to production facilities
The Company:
Our Client is an O&G exploration and production company based in Aberdeen who operate in the North Sea. They have interests in a large number of fields, the majority of which they operate, on the UK Continental Shelf with numerous offshore installations and one onshore terminal.
About Fircroft:
