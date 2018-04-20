About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Metering Engineer, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Provide day to day technical back up to the offshore Metering technician(s) and progresses longer term metering issues

Maintain site dispensation, mis-measurement, audit tracker, site action and environmental status data bases and trackers

Update of all existing platform metering manuals and procedures as required

Provide support to the Allocation and Metering Engineer in preparation of mis-measurement reports and preparation of AFA's

Mobilisation of offshore metering personnel in conjunction with site planner

Action timely purchase, repair, calibration and recertification of field and test equipment

Accompany DECC/third parties on audits

Qualifications

HNC/HND qualified or equivalent in a relevant discipline and/or considerable technical experience in a similar role

Skills & Experience

Good working knowledge of relevant standards (eg API, ISO, AGA, IP), DECC guidelines and Microsoft Office applications

Contract position

