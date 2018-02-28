Methanol Process Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

Provide process expertise relevant to Methanol Process technologies in order to achieve best in class performance in the areas of EHSS, Cost, Reliability, Energy Efficiency, and capacity utilization across all polyolefin plants globally.



This will be achieved through;

* Functional ownership

* Sharing technical knowledge and expertise

* Development of Best Practices and Manufacturing Standards.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.