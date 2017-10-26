MIG WELDERS

Company
Primat Recruitment
Location
Northallerton,North Yorkshire,England
Salary
£13 to £13 Per year
Job Type
Temporary
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
619159
Posted on
Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 10:11am
About the Role:
Timeserved MIG / Fluxcore WELDERS reqd. for a well-established North-east fabrication shop, which enjoys a good reputation within the industry. Successful applicants will be from a heavy structural steel environment, and ideally be looking for rewarding long-term positions.
Decent rates of pay.
Duties to include all aspects of MIG Welding, some flux core, and must be able to read from engineering drawings. Other duties could include cutting metals, sheet metals, using plasma cutters and torches, punching holes, filing, grinding, polishing.
Time-served; will be qualified by experience.
