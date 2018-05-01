Moooring Engineer - Stavanger, Norway

Company Leap29 Location Stavanger Salary €0 to €0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 641017 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My Client is a local expert based in Stavanger in the SURF Market ( Subsea, Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines) and they provide a full range of Subsea Services including EPCI.



My Client is currently searching a Mooring Engineer to support an existing team due to expansion and new projects awarded for a 3 month renewable contract.

The Mooring Engineer will be required to:

Have experience in Technical Tender Support

Have experience in removal and installation of mooring lines and foundations

Have experience in FPSO Tow out



If you feel you have the experience and able to mobilise at short notice, please advise

