Multi-skilled operator

About the Role:

The Role:

- Responsible for well operations, gas lifted wells, ESP's, three phase separation, gas compression, control board operation, pipeline operation, minor maintenance of valve, pumps and rotating equipment and assisting the other operators and craft personnel in their duties.

- Prepares for and performs maintenance, taking readings, doing rounds, issuing work permits, following procedures, initiating work requests, writing procedures, and interfacing with support groups.

- Proactively monitors well and equipment performance, take appropriate action to maximize production. Works with support groups to optimize chemical pump rates based on production data (corrosion, paraffin, soap injection, etc.).

- Interfaces with Engineering for data gathering requests. Track test compression data. Conducts fluid levels with echo meter. Typically requires 3-5 years of experience. Intermediate level. Provides technical/functional and/or administrative support.

- General working knowledge of specific systems, terminology and procedures used within the department.

- Performs routine tasks.

- Able to solve problems and make basic decisions.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

High school/GED

3-5 years experience

knowledge of upstream production processes

knowledgeable in well optimization practices and oilfield operations



