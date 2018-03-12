NDT Technician - Karratha - 12 Month Contract

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Karratha Industrial Estate
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Technician Jobs
Job ID
637546
Posted on
Sunday, March 11, 2018 - 11:13pm
About the Role:
The role will be working will be working with a Mining operator and undertaking a range of tests between Ultrasonic and Phase array. This will be on a 6 days on / 6 days off roster working 12 hour days.
The requirements for this role
* Able to relocate to Karratha
* Level 2 AINDT (Australian industry Non Destructive Testing) OR PCN
* Minimum Level 2 in UT and phase array
For more information please get in touch on 0292851022 or apply to link with a latest version of your CV.
