NDT Technician - Karratha - 12 Month Contract

Progressive GE
Karratha Industrial Estate
Contract
Technician Jobs
637546
Sunday, March 11, 2018 - 11:14pm
About the Role:

The role will be working will be working with a Mining operator and undertaking a range of tests between Ultrasonic and Phase array. This will be on a 6 days on / 6 days off roster working 12 hour days.

The requirements for this role



* Able to relocate to Karratha
* Level 2 AINDT (Australian industry Non Destructive Testing) OR PCN
* Minimum Level 2 in UT and phase array

For more information please get in touch on 0292851022 or apply to link with a latest version of your CV.