NEED ASAP - EHS Marine Specialist

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy has been tasked with recruiting a Safety Specialist for a CONTRACT with potential to go HIRE position with an oil & gas company to be based in Houston, TX! The requirements for the position are listed below and looking for someone to start ASAP. Please apply if this job description matches your background perfectly.

Job Description:

Ensure processes and systems in the Gulf of Mexico adhere to the Hess Marine Standards and related Procedures

*Hess Representative for Marine related HAZID, Risk Assessments, JSA,s

Provides technical input to Marine related Synergy Cases

Support Key Stakeholders in understanding and following the Marine Assurance Framework.

Support global Marine standard development for Hess Marine

Skills:

* 15+ years offshore marine industry* DP & Power Management Systems* Class & Vessel Preventative Maintenance Systems* SM Lead Auditor Certification* Helicopter Underwater Escape Training (HUET)* Bridge Resource Management Training* OVID/OVMSA Inspector Certification

Schedule:

* 8 hrs a day, 40hr work weeks (May have some ad-hoc offshore)



Please reply with an updated resume & references if this opportunity fits your skill sets.

**Best way to contact me is through email.**

