My client is a vibrant organisation managing over 21,400 homes for rent and more than 1,000 leasehold properties across the Bradford District. You'll be joining at an exciting time as they strive to further develop their teams of skilled professionals in delivering first-rate services to our customers.

A fantastic opportunity has become available for a .NET Developer to join the ICT Department. You will be a key member of a multi skilled, highly motivated team of developers. This exciting role offers you the opportunity to enhance your skills and work with the latest frameworks and technologies.

In this role you will be working with:

* Team of 5 Developers* ASP.Net core, MVC, Web API, Entity Framework, JavaScript, HTML5, Octopus Deploy, TFS* A relaxed supportive agile environment* Internal clients* To apply for the post you will need:* to demonstrate experience of acting in a lead role within a development team.* to demonstrate knowledge Microsoft technologies including C#, ASP.Net, MVC, JavaScript, HTML.* to be a motivated and adaptable developer who can adapt quickly to existing large systems and maintain them.* be flexible and willing to work with new frameworks / technologies, learning them where necessary.* to work with large volumes of customer data using SQL server with a mixture of stored procedures and entity framework.* to be able to manage your code and work stream via Team Foundation Server.

If this role is of interest to you, please get in contact or send an updated CV.

