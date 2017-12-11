About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Network Administrator, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Provide assistance in the installation, configuration, deployment, maintenance and management of the LAN, WLAN, WAN and Perimeter Security infrastructure across the Company

Administration of Company Next Generation Firewall estate - URL/Application filtering, IPS, Anti-Virus & VPN

Continuous learning and development on all networking and security related technologies

Mitigate identified threats and vulnerabilities in order to maintain the integrity, confidentiality and availability of data and devices

Maintain consistency of device hardware, configurations, profiles, standards and naming conventions across the Company

Ensure ongoing proactive monitoring, logging, fault resolution, system upgrades, administration & maintenance, security, IOS patching, backup management / system recovery of the infrastructure

Produce system performance/capacity statistics, diagnostic information as well as site "as built" documentation for the supported infrastructure

Provide assistance with the planning, coordination and delivery of identified projects

Liaise with external service support organisations as required

Adhere to the IS Change Management process communicating all changes that impact the wider Company business liaising with respective Country IS Teams



Experience

Essential

Previous experience working in IT with exposure to networking technologies



Desirable

HND/Degree qualification in IT is favourable

Possession of professional technical accreditations from relevant industry bodies

Demonstrable interest in Networking



Permanent position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917458









