About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Network Engineer, based in Westhill, Aberdeenshire

Responsibilities will include:

Help define network design for Remote sites.

Troubleshooting network incidents on Remote sites.

Manage network changes/projects on Remote sites.

Keep network documentation on Remote sites updated.

Manage Network device version upgrades

Troubleshooting major network and performance incidents

Ensures proper delivery of above services to the clients.

Evaluate new or innovative technologies and architectures in terms of network.

Produce reports, proposals, technical documentation and user guides as required and ensure other team members are fully trained in the procedures

Resolution of service desk requests as necessary

Any other duties prescribed by Remote Site Network Manager

Qualifications & Experience

Essential:

Bachelor's Degree or Equivalent

Minimum Cisco certified level of CCNP

Experience of working with remote sites and offshore installations

Significant relevant experience in support & implementation role on supporting large heterogeneous enterprise network infrastructure.

Strong or excellent communication skill in English.

Ability to multitask with multiple projects and work independently if necessary

Experience of ITIL methodology or structured IT best practice framework

Able to work and contribute to a team environment

Able to work in an on-call rota

Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 918979

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.