NETWORK SECURITY ENGINEER- Brussels (Belgium) - 12 MONTHS+ FREE

NETWORK SECURITY ENGINEER- Brussels (Belgium) - 12 MONTHS+ FREELANCE

My client, based in Brussels, is looking for a Network Security Engineer. Your tasks will vary from day to day, including operations on different network environments and equipment, as well as studies and project driven implementations of new technologies.

* Good knowledge of LINUX systems in general* Scripting languages (Python, Bash, Ruby)* Experience in LAN/WLAN Campus and Factory environments* Good knowledge in CISCO hardware* Must enjoy Operation, Troubleshooting and be a generic network person* Familiar with Checkpoint r75/r77/vsx, Fortinet, Bluecoat, McAfee web proxy, Juniperhave experience as a freelancer* Languages: Dutch, English or French

- LOCATION: Brussels

- DURATION: 12 Months

- START DATE: ASAP

- RATE: € Negotiable DOE

